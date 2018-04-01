Authorities probe weekend vandalism at Missouri golf course

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating weekend vandalism that damaged several holes of an eastern Missouri golf course.

KSDK-TV reports that at least one vehicle drove on six holes at the Raintree Country Club near Hillsboro in Jefferson County, creating ruts and thousands of dollars of damage.

The course's owner, David Tucker, said the vandalism took place between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Saturday and likely involved an off-road vehicle or all-terrain vehicle. The damage was discovered about 6:30 that morning.

There was no immediate word Monday about any arrests or suspects.