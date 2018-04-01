Authorities Recover Drowning Victim

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered in about eight feet of water in a Kansas City lake. Authorities say Nathan Scheib began struggling late Tuesday night as he waded in Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Water Patrol says someone swam out to help, but both went under water. The rescuer resurfaced, but was unable to grab hold of Scheib. The 23-year-old Lee's Summit man disappeared in the water around 11:30 p.m., and divers found his body about two-and-a-half hours later. The patrol said Scheib was a weak swimmer.