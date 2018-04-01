Authorities: Remains May Be Those of a Child

By: The Associated Press

DIXON (AP) - Authorities in south-central Missouri say human remains found last year are apparently those of a child.

KTVI-TV reports the remains were found in October in the town of Dixon in Pulaski County. Results of a lab analysis show that the victim was probably between ages 8 and 12. Authorities could not determine the child's gender.

Authorities say DNA was extracted for comparison with missing children reports. An investigation continues.