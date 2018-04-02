Authorities report possible arson at Kansas City mosque site

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An advocacy group wants state and federal authorities to investigate a possible arson at a mosque under construction in Kansas City.

KCUR reports that Islamic Center of Northland leaders say they found burns on blackened interior walls Saturday, but no serious damage at the mosque site in north Kansas City. Police said two burned bottles were also found inside the site.

Laeeq Azmat, ICN's board secretary, says the mosque has been under construction for three years.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in an email Sunday that it wants federal and state authorities to investigate for a possible "bias motive."

CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed said this year there've been 55 cases of anti-mosque incidents. He says last year there were 79 recorded anti-mosque cases.