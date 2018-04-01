Authorities say 13 dead in Oregon community college shooting

By: The Associated Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) - A sheriff's spokesman says the threat has subsided following a mass shooting at a southwest Oregon community college.

Authorities say the shooting Thursday at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg killed 13 people and injured a dozen others.

Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said at a Thursday news conference that officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter and that "he is deceased."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says the gunman was a 20-year-old male.

A student at the college says the gunman shot her teacher and asked others in her classroom about their religion before spraying more bullets.

Eighteen-year-old Kortney Moore of Rogue River tells the Roseburg News-Review newspaper that she was in a writing class when a shot came through a window.

The gunman entered her classroom and told people to get on the ground.

Moore says the man started asking people to stand up and state their religion and then opened fire.

Hanlin says authorities received calls from the college at about 10:30 a.m. reporting an active shooter in one of the classrooms.

Officers responded and found the gunman on campus. Hanlin says they exchanged gunfire with the man, and he died in or near a classroom.

Hanlin didn't say whether the shooter was killed by officers or took his own life.

Roseburg is about 180 miles south of Portland.

Umpqua Community College has about 3,000 students. Its website was down Thursday, and a phone message left at the school wasn't immediately returned.

[Editor's note: This story has been changed to update the number of people killed and status of the shooter.]