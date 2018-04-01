Authorities Say Speeder Caused Crash

The department said Deputy Adam Burks was laying spikes near the Route AC exit to stop Russell Cateron, who was clocked at more than 90 miles an hour near Ashland.

"The speeds were extremely excess by the suspect, and it was very important that the pursuit try to be terminated," said department spokesperson...

But, the department said, Cateron smashed into Burks' car, pushing it into Burks and injuring both men.

Eyewitness Brett Asbury said, "Suddenly, on my right, a little four-door sedan, probably an older-model Oldsmobile or something, came about two inches from wiping out my van and a couple other cars along there. Then he went down the grass, and I saw him smash into the back of this squad car right here."

After the crash, officers arrested Cateron and took him to Boone Hospital. Deputy Burks had a leg injury, but was released from the hospital.

Authorities said Cateron was under house arrest, so that's probably why he tried to escape.