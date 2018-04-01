Authorities: Stun gun subdues woman who pointed gun

VILLA RIDGE (AP) — An investigation continues after an eastern Missouri woman allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at deputies.

The incident happened Wednesday in Franklin County. Authorities say a deputy used a stun gun on the woman.

KMOV-TV reports that deputies were called to a report of a gunshot at a home in Villa Ridge. The 54-year-old woman refused to allow the deputies inside.

Deputies learned of an active arrest warrant for the woman, entered the home and forced their way into a locked bedroom. The sheriff's department says the woman, who was intoxicated, was found pointing a gun toward them.

One of the deputies had his stun gun drawn and immediately used it. The woman dropped the gun and fell to the floor.