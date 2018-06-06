Autism Screening

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis organizations are teaming up to screen young children for autism. Saint Louis University is working with educators who go into homes of infants and toddlers to help identify early signs of autism. Parents as Teachers educators already visit homes to talk with families about early childhood development issues. They've also been looking for warning signs of autism for about a year during those visits in five St. Louis-area school districts. The organizations say that's important because autism disorders often aren't diagnosed until age 3. But because so many communication skills develop in the first two years of life, early intervention is important. Autism is a neurological disorder that can affect a person's ability to communicate or form relationships.