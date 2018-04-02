Autistic Kids Learn from Ice Skating Lessons

JEFFERSON CITY - Autistic kids had the chance to lace up their skates and participate in an ice skating class on Thursday in Jefferson City. The class is designed to help the kids work on their body alignment, posture, and muscle strength. The session was held at the Washington Park Ice Arena.



Parents are able to watch the half hour sessions. Christina Goedde's mom Sue is happy with what the class has to offer.



"This has been a real boost to her confidence and her ability not only to participate in ice skating but as a form of exercise," Sue Goedde said.



Nine kids attended the class, which is about average. Physical therapy students from around the area volunteer to teach the kids some of the basics of skating.



The kids will get the chance to show off their skills in an ice show this March.



But Sue Goedde thought Christina looked very good Thursday night.



"She looked like gangbuster," Goedde said. "She was wonderful."

