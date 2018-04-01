Auto Dealers Donate For Joplin Safe Room

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Auto dealers in Joplin have donated nearly $27,000 for construction of a community safe room at a new elementary school.

The Joplin Globe reports representatives of the dealerships presented a donation check Monday to the school district.

Brent Lobanoff, owner of the Frank Fletcher auto group, says that several dealerships worked together to raise the money following the May 2011 tornado that destroyed thousands of Joplin buildings.

Among those damaged or destroyed were several schools. The community safe room is located at the new Irving Elementary School.