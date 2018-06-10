Auto Theft at Midway Expo Center

Two men took the car at gun point from a man and a women sitting inside the vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it left the area. The drivers stopped only to speed off as officers approached. Multiple police and sheriff's officers chased the vehicle in to Saline County.

Police arrested Robert Antonio Woods, 21, and Daren Martez Banks, 19, both of Kansas City. Police charged the men with robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, tampering in the first degree, and resisting arrest.