Autopsy planned for teen who died during Missouri party

By: The Associated Press

HILLSBORO (AP) - An autopsy was planned Monday for a 17-year-old St. Louis-area girl who authorities said died after being found unconscious during a weekend party at a supposed haunted house.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Jefferson County authorities don't suspect foul play in the death of the girl, who died Saturday night on arrival at a hospital.

Her name hadn't been publicly released as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the teenager was found unconscious and not breathing behind the Morse Hill Hotel near Hillsboro, south of St. Louis. The hotel is a 19th-century farmhouse now marketed as a haunted house with guided "paranormal investigation" tours.

Saturday night's party included a disc jockey and was attended by hundreds of people. Sheriff's Capt. Ron Arnhart said the crowd dispersed when deputies tried to resuscitate the girl.