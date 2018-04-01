Autopsy released in Boone County double homicide

BOONE COUNTY - Preliminary results from the Boone County Medical Examiner determined that two men found dead on Saturday died from gunshot wounds.

James Richardson, 41, of Columbia, and Kenneth Long, 42, of Mexico, were found near 6900 E. Mexico Gravel Road.

Richardson's body was found about 75 feet from the road by an employee of an asphalting company that was working near the property of the former El Ray Trailer Court.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene and later used a K-9 unit to find Long's body. Long was found about 150 feet west of Richardson.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said a reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.