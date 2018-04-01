Autopsy Results Released for Camden Co. Father, Daughter

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Camden County Medical Examiner's Office released autopsy results of Robert Burns, 40, and his 2-year-old daughter Sadie Burns Monday afternoon.

The autopsy indicated Robert Burns died of natural causes, while the examiner rule his daughter Sadie's death as accidental.

Camden County authorities found the bodies in the Burns' home March 7.

The wife and mother of the two, 29-year-old Ashley Burns, died in a traffic accident last November, according to The Associated Press.