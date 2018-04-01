Autopsy results released Thursday for man found in Boone County lake

COLUMBIA - Autopsy results for the man found dead in a Boone County lake were released Thursday.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan of the Boone County Sheriff's Department said drowning was suspected as the cause of death and there were no indications of foul play.

The body of 27-year-old Gaspar Soto-Reza was found Tuesday at Lake Caroline in the County Downes subdivision north of Columbia.

Soto-Reza went missing Saturday after he told friends he was going swimming around 2 or 3 a.m., and never returned. The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) searched through the weekend, at one point locating Soto-Reza's clothes, cell phone and vehicle at the lake.

BCFPD and the Boone County Sheriff's Department used boats, a K-9 unit and a drone to search the lake for Soto-Reza.

He was a native of Mexico but had been living in the U.S. for several years.

The Boone County Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy. O'Sullivan said it would be three weeks before the toxicology results would be available.