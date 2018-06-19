Autopsy Reveals Burns Killed KC Restaurant Blast Victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An autopsy has determined that burns killed the sole fatality victim of a natural gas explosion at a popular Kansas City restaurant.

The Jackson County medical examiner said 46-year-old Megan Cramer was last seen standing in the middle of JJ's restaurant. The day after the Feb. 19 blast, her body was found in the rubble of the leveled restaurant.

An autopsy report released Friday described the cause of death as a "thermal burn injury."

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/YmVpZ9) reports that a co-worker reported that he and

Cramer were buried under debris when a wall and the ceiling collapsed. The co-worker managed to free himself and recalled hearing Cramer cry out for help.

Authorities say the blast occurred after a contractor hit an underground natural gas line. An investigation continues.