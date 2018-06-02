Autopsy Scheduled On Body

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police will perform on an autopsy today on the body of a man found outside a popular nature reserve in North St. Louis County. Police say the man's death has been ruled suspicious, but they are not releasing the man's name. KMOV News reports the man was found yesterday afternoon at the entrance to the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. The park is a popular attraction for local residents. It is often busy on weekends with visitors hiking its series of trails along the Mississippi River.