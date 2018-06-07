Autopsy underway for offender death at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY - An autopsy was scheduled Wednesday to look into the death of an offender at the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City. The offender, Harley Holt, died Tuesday night at the University Hospital in Columbia.

The 35-year-old Holt was serving a four-year sentence at the facility for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. He began serving his sentence on March 5, 2015.