Autoworkers support new fuel standards

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Autoworkers, business leaders and elected officials rallied in St. Louis yesterday in support of a federal measure to increase vehicle fuel-economy regulations. They are backing a bill in the U.S. House that would require cars and trucks to meet efficiency rules of 32 to 35 miles per gallon by 2022. They say it will help the environment and protect jobs. The Washington-based Pew Campaign for Fuel Efficiency says that proposal doesn't go far enough, fast enough. Other bills seek better fuel efficiency on a faster timetable.