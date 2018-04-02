Auxvasse Animal Pound Corrals Strays

The town's animal control officer said most strays aren't even from Auxvasse.

"It's animal dumping is what they're doing," explained Bob Maxwell. "They're bringing the animals from outside and [turning] them loose."

By opening its own pound, the town hopes to cage the problem.

"Some of them have been pretty reasonable with it, like I said, they've known about it," added Maxwell. "So, they've been receiving citations."

The pound has taken in six dogs in the past two weeks. Auxvasse charges a $15 pick-up fee, plus $5 per day while an animal is in the pound. If no one claims it in seven days, the dog or cat is eligible for adoption for $25.