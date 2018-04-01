Auxvasse boil water order lifted

AUXVASSE - The City of Auxvasse lifted all boil water orders Thursday for the water system in Callaway County.

Department officials said they rescinded two boil water orders made earlier this week; one on Monday and one on Thursday. Water samples had been collected to indicate that the water is now clean again and safe to drink.

The boil water order placed Wednesday was due to a water improvement project involving transferring old water lines over to new ones.