Auxvasse delays making water connection, issues boil order

AUXVASSE - The city of Auxvasse said Thursday a boil water order was in effect for all residents until further notice.

Mike Bertschinger with the city said a boil order went into effect at 10:30 a.m. The order followed a water shut-down for all residents in order to make a water main connection originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Bertschinger said the connection was not made Wednesday because water pipeline infrastructure was not properly documented in the past. He said crews expected to find a four-way connector pipe when they began digging, but didn't, and had to re-asses where to dig.

Bertschinger said the connection was made successfully Thursday.

The boil order was set to last until tests of the city's water were negative for contaminants.

For previous Auxvasse boil orders, residents were asked to:

Boil water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking

Disinfect dishes by immersing them for at least three minutes in clean tap water with one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

The city said water for bathing did not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions was asked to call Auxvasse City Hall at (573) 386-2227.

The city said residents would be notified of clean water through the city's Facebook page and the Notify Plus Call System.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]