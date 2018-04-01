Auxvasse issues boil order, at least its fifth in ten weeks

AUXVASSE - Auxvasse City Clerk Missy Hooks said Monday the city was implementing another boil water order as it upgrades its water system, at least the fifth such order since April 20.

The order included: East Walnut Street, Chestnut Street, Peach Tree Drive, Sunset Drive, Short Street, South Elm Street, east Elm Street, Oak Street and South Mary Avenue.

Only residents in those areas would be affected. Hooks said affected residents should expect to lose water for a majority of Monday.

The order will remain in effect until water sample results show no contaminations present. Once the water was turned back on, the boil order would go into affect for the noted residents.

Anyone affected by the boil order was asked to:

Boil water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking

Disinfect dishes by immersing them for at least three minutes in clean tap water with one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake with water that has been boiled.

The city said water for bathing did not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions was asked to call Auxvasse City Hall at (573) 386-2227.