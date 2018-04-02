Auxvasse issues boil water advisory, some to be without water

AUXVASSE - The city of Auxvasse issued a water boil order for its residents and warned some would be without water Monday.

Crews began replacing water lines throughout the city in November 2014. As part of the construction, residents in some areas were scheduled to be without water for about two hours, according to a news release. The city said the temporary cut-off would allow the city to transfer service from the old water system to the new water system.

The entire east and northeast side of Main Street from Chestnut to North Callaway Mobile Manor will temporarily be without water.

The city said it would issue a boil water order effective at Noon Monday, April 20, until water sample results indicate no contaminants. The city said it would notify residents when the order was lifted.

The city said residents should boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use for cooking or drinking. Residents can clean dishes with clean tap water containing one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled.

Anyone with questions can call the Auxvasse City Hall at (573) 386-2227.