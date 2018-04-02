Auxvasse Man Accused in Five Incidents

MEXICO - Today authorities in Mexico and Columbia are accusing an Auxvasse man of inappropriately touching women in three separate incidents.

It started yesterday at the Mexico Walmart when police say 44 year-old Lorne Beers touched the outside of a woman's clothing and made inappropriate comments while she was shopping. The woman reported the incident at 11:40 a.m.

About thirty minutes later, a similar incident happened at the Boone Hospital Center, involving an employee. Police say Beers then chased another hospital worker while she was walking to her car.

After Beers left the hospital, police say he was involved in two separate hit and run incidents. He was arrested shortly after the second crash and is now being treated at University Hospital.

Police say they currently have no mug shot of Beers because he went to University Hospital before the booking process.

Press Release-Reported Sexual Assault Mexico Press Release - Columbia Sexual Misconduct Report