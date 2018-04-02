Auxvasse man in custody after being charged with burglary, assault

CALLAWAY COUNTY – An Auxvasse man was in the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday after Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him on suspicion of burglary.

Lt. Clay Chism said deputies arrested 50-year-old Darrin Smithee early Sunday morning at a home near Auxvasse.

Chism said the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary Wednesday in the 1800 block of Mandy Court. After an investigation, deputies found Smithee had gone into the home, assaulted someone he used to have a relationship with and left after stealing items from the home.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies took Smithee to the Callaway County Jail Sunday and the Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Smithee with first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault.

Chism said Smithee had been under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole for violating an order of protection when he was arrested. He was transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday for violating his parole.

Chism said the investigation is still going on and Smithee could face more charges.