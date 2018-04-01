Auxvasse Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molestation

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 63-year-old Auxvasse man pleaded guilty Monday to child molestation in the first degree.

Ronnie Landis admitted to inappropriately touching a girl in July 2012. Callaway Prosecutors said the female child reported the incident one week after it occurred.

A judge sentenced Ronnie Landis to eight years in prison. However after the victim's family gave its testimony, the judge suspended the execution of the sentence, and placed him on probation. The family asked the judge to grant Landis probation and to complete sex offender treatment.

The judge ordered Landis to refrain from contact with a minor and to successfully complete a sex offender treatment program.