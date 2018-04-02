Auxvasse Man Wanted for Burglary and Escaping Parole

AUXVASSE - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted parole absconder originally charged with burglary.

The man, Joseph Wyatt of Auxvasse, was believed to be the passenger in a car that crashed on Highway 54 near North Callaway High School around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. Wyatt fled the scene before respondents arrived, but later posted on his Facebook page he was in the wreck.

Wyatt also posted a picture of himself with a pistol, indicating he may be armed.

Anyone with information about Wyatt's whereabouts is asked to contact the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.