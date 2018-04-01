Avenue of the Americas impresses new vendor

JEFFERSON CITY – The final day of the annual Salute to America Celebration took place on Tuesday in Jefferson City. Visitors from surrounding cities came together to celebrate the Fourth of July. One street in particular drew in large crowds.

Located on High Street, the Avenue of the Americas hosted a number of vendors and merchants from different parts of the country selling unique products.

Sharon Naught, a member of the Eastside Business Association, said the different vendors is one of the best parts of the event.

“It’s a diverse range of people that they come in from different parts of the country,” she said. “They have different products to sell. And they’re all interesting people.”

The Eastside Business Association and volunteers help vendors set up and get ready for the event.

Tamara Frost, an Independent Distributor for Young Living Essential Oils, is one of the newest vendors at the festival and is very happy with the event.

“This is my first time at Avenue of the Americas and I absolutely love it,” she said. “The volunteers here are amazing.”

Frost said she had been to many festivals and events but was especially impressed with Salute to America

“Just by coming down here, I am absolutely amazed at how many different things there are,” she said “ And they were really good about making sure that while no companies are duplicated, that there’s a lot of variety within it.”

Frost said she thinks the diversity of the vendors is what is drawing large crowds.

“I am surrounded by Lipsense, a boutique, a chiropractor and people who make metal signs,” she said. “I mean there’s a lot of diversity here and I think that draws in a lot more people because there’s a lot more to see.”

Naught said she hopes to see more vendors come to the festival next year.