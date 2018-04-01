Aviles lifts Royals to rout of Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Mike Aviles homered and drove in four runs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday.

The Twins have lost six in a row and were swept in a three-game series by the Royals for the first time since Aug. 4-6, 1998.

Minnesota dropped to 9-18, the worst record in the majors. Minnesota fell to nine-games below .500 for the first time since finishing the 2000 season 69-93.

Aviles, who matched his career high with four RBIs, hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Twins reliever Dusty Hughes.

Luke Hochevar (3-3), who gave up 12 runs in 12 1-3 innings in losing his previous two starts, held the Twins to five hits and three runs in 6 1-3 innings.

Carl Pavano (2-3) took the loss.