Avoiding Deer Problems

TOWN AND COUNTRY (AP) - Officials in the suburban St. Louis town of Town and Country say it could be months before they have a plan in place to deal with deer. Town leaders say the deer population has ballooned, causing more concerns as the animals cause accidents and wander into yards. Last night, aldermen reviewed steps necessary to formulate a deer plan. Those steps include gathering public input and information from conservation officials. A number of options are under consideration, including a formerly-used plan to trap and relocate deer. That program ended in 2002. And officials say lethal measures are also a possibility.