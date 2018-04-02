Ayotte, McCaskill Target Wasteful Bonuses

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sens. Kelly Ayotte and Claire McCaskill are sponsoring legislation to prevent federal employees from receiving bonuses if they aren't in good standing with their employers or the law.

Ayotte, a New Hampshire Republican, and McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, on Tuesday introduced a bill inspired by a recent government report describing how the Internal Revenue Service paid more than $2.8 million in bonuses to employees with recent disciplinary problems, including $1 million to workers who owed back taxes.

The bill would prohibit an agency head from awarding bonuses to an employee after an official determination that the worker's conduct either violated an agency policy that carries a punishment of firing or suspension or violated a law for which the worker could be imprisoned for more than a year.