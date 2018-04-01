Baby Clydesdale Star of Budweiser Super Bowl Ad

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The star of the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial will be a newborn Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch on Monday released photos of the foal, saying it was just seven days old when the commercial was filmed at Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding facility for Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, Mo. The Clydesdale was born Jan. 16 - one of 30 expected to be born this year at the ranch.

Budweiser has launched its first-ever Twitter account that went live Sunday, and used the occasion to tweet the first photo of the newborn.

The 60-second Super Bowl ad chronicles the bond a Clydesdale foal shares with his trainer. It marks the 23rd Super Bowl ad featuring the Clydesdales.