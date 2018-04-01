Baby Colobus Monkey Doing Well At St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A baby colobus monkey is proving to be an active infant at the St. Louis Zoo. The male monkey, Mosi, was born May 20 and is the first colobus to be born at the zoo in 11 years.

The zoo said Tuesday that 23-year-old mother, Roberta, has been an attentive mother, holding the baby against her abdomen when resting and supporting him with an arm when she moves around. Mosi could be seen hopping from mom to the ground and back within days after his birth.

Colobus monkeys are born with all white hair, which eventually becomes primarily black, with white hair encircling their face and half of their tale. They have a distinctive mantle of long white hair from their shoulders around the edge of their back.