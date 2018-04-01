Baby found unharmed in St. Louis shooting victim's car

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a baby was found unharmed in a car occupied by a man who had been fatally shot.

Authorities say the 24-year-old Ricky Robinson of the St. Louis suburb of Florissant died at the scene of the Sunday night shooting. He had been wounded in the chest, abdomen, torso and extremities.

Investigators say the baby was found in the vehicle's back seat and has been released to the care of the child's mother.

The man's name was not immediately released.

There was no immediate word Monday on any suspects or charges in connection with the shooting.