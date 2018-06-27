Baby safe with father after brief abduction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County authorities say an 11-month-old baby is safe after someone stole a vehicle with the child still inside.

Police say the child's father on Tuesday night left the sleeping baby in the backseat of his vehicle to make a quick stop at a store. They say someone jumped into his vehicle, which was still running, and drove off.

About 15 minutes later after the baby and car were reported missing, officials found the vehicle about a quarter mile away. The child was unharmed and still asleep in the backseat.

Lt. Steven Hampton says the suspect likely realized there was a baby in the vehicle and didn't want to be involved in a kidnapping.

The father isn't facing any charges at this time.