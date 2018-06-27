Baby safe with father after brief abduction
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County authorities say an 11-month-old baby is safe after someone stole a vehicle with the child still inside.
Police say the child's father on Tuesday night left the sleeping baby in the backseat of his vehicle to make a quick stop at a store. They say someone jumped into his vehicle, which was still running, and drove off.
About 15 minutes later after the baby and car were reported missing, officials found the vehicle about a quarter mile away. The child was unharmed and still asleep in the backseat.
Lt. Steven Hampton says the suspect likely realized there was a baby in the vehicle and didn't want to be involved in a kidnapping.
The father isn't facing any charges at this time.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department charged two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
in
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
in