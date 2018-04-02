Baby Teeth Need Care Too

Pediatric dentist Kaneta Lott says parents need to be pro-active when it comes to their children's teeth and start when they're infants.

"We want to talk with the parents. We want to teach the parents how to keep that child free of decay," she said.

Dentists recommend children have their first check-up at the age of 12 months or six months after the first tooth appears. Dr. Lott says they want to avoid cavities, even though baby teeth are only temporary.

"If the infection goes through the baby tooth, it can infect the permanent tooth before the permanent tooth even forms," she explained.

Dr. Lott uses sealants on some patients' teeth to protect them from decay.

"It's just as if we were to wax a tile floor, it gets smooth. And, the same thing we do with the teeth, we put a varnish right in the groove," Dr. Lott added.

Dr. Lott says that sealants combined with fluoride treatments and regular check-ups offer the best protection for young teeth.