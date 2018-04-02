Backes Scores Twice to Help St. Louis Blues Win 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- David Backes scored twice, Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots and the St. Louis Blues beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Thursday night.

Chris Porter had his first goal of the season and Kris Russell added his second with St. Louis as the Blues finished off a 4-0-1 homestand for new coach Ken Hitchcock.

The Panthers, who lead the NHL in road wins with seven, had their four-game road winning streak snapped. They got a goal from Mike Santorelli and 28 saves from Jose Theodore.

Two turnovers led to a pair of first-period goals. Backes beat Theodore with a shot from the slot 6:04 into the game after picking off Brian Campbell's outlet pass.