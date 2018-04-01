Bacterial Meningitis Concern in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Health officials say a college student in St. Louis has been diagnosed with the bacteria responsible for bacterial meningitis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the student is a female undergraduate at Washington University. Students who had casual contact with the woman are not considered to be at risk.

The bacteria are transmitted from person to person through droplets of respiratory or throat secretions, most often through kissing, sneezing and coughing, or sharing food or drink.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, increased light sensitivity and confusion, and typically show up within a week of exposure.

Untreated, the disease can cause brain damage. Bacterial meningitis can be treated with antibiotics.