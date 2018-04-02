Bad Check Warning

The first scheme asks you to cash checks from the state of Missouri for an oversees company or business.

The checks are addressed to you and the company asks you to cash the checks and keep some money for yourself, then send the rest off to them.

The checks are counterfeit, and are usually presented as government checks from the state of Missouri.

The second is for Ebay auctions where the buyer sends you a check for more than the price of the item, and asks you to send them the remainder.

Again the checks are counterfeit, but are not from the state of Missouri.