"Badges and Hoses" Basketball Game to be Played in Columbia

COLUMBIA - D-Line Sports Center is hosting the first "Badges and Hoses" basketball game Thursday.

The game is between the Columbia Police Officers and Columbia Firefighters will raise money for the Heart of Missouri Red Cross. The money will go to help with services in the community, specifically disaster relief for local families.

The University of Missouri Greek Programming Board planned the event. The head of the program, Sam Brosenki said he's very happy with the idea.

"We are hoping that this will become an annual event, but we are just kind of excited to see how it works," Brosecki said.

The game begins at 7 p.m with a $3 donation at the door.