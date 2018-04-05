Baggy Pants Lead to Man's Arrest at KCI

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A man who told Kansas City airport security $70,000 bulging in his pants pockets was Muslim prayer books could face fraud charges. Federal officials said Don A. White Jr. of Sacramento, Calif., tried to board a Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego last week at Kansas City International Airport. After two unsuccessful passes through a metal detector, White ran from the terminal when a security officer told him to empty his pockets into a tray to go through scanners. He was arrested soon after with the cash in his pockets. Federal agents said White told them the money was from a mortgage fraud scheme in the Kansas City area.