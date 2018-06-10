Baker to Push for More Driver's Ed Courses

Baker plans to file the bill during the legislative session that starts in early January. She said her bill will focus on requiring driver's education in schools and banning cell phone use while driving until teenagers turn 18.

About 50 Missouri high schools offer driver's education courses.

"I think it's mostly a funding issue," Baker said. "There is no funding support for driver's education at this point."

But Baker hopes support from mothers such as Lori Popejoy will help.

"I think this is important because kids die of violent deaths more often than they do of any other cause, and our son was killed in a car accident on Dec. 27, 2002," Popejoy said. "He died with a young woman by the name of Amanda Henderson. We just need more opportunities for kids to drive."

Baker met Monday with officials of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to discuss how they can work together to put driver's ed programs in more schools.