Baker Whips UpBlockbuster for Sara Lee

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sara Lee is using a St. Louis laboratory to whip up some of its best selling breads. Food scientists at the lab are developing Sara Lee's new line of white bread that contains whole grains. The goal is to lure consumers that want to eat healthy grains while eating bread with a smooth texture. The breads have taken off since they were first introduced in July, generating $50 million in grocery store sales. Food scientist Spencer Wise says he tried about 100 recipes before developing the new line of whole-grain hamburger and hot dog buns that hit grocery stores this month. Analysts say growth in Sara Lee's bakery division has helped drive the company's performance.