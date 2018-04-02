Bald eagle hospitalized at Dickerson Park Zoo released

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A bald eagle that spent the past two weeks recovering from injuries at the Dickerson Park Zoo has been released.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the zoo and Missouri Department of Conservation officials teamed up to release the bird Thursday near the Bois d'Arc conservation area. It was originally discovered in the area hopping on the ground.

Dickerson Park Zoo veterinarian Rodney Schnellbacher says the eagle was examined and treated at the zoo's raptor rehabilitation program.

The bald eagle had a fishing treble hook removed from its chest. It also healed from facial injuries.

Schnellbacher says the zoo also did some blood work, tested the bird for lead and West Nile virus, checked its vision and gave it plenty of food and fluids.