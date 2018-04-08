Ball Park Plan Could Shut Out Other Teams

But, the Columbia City Council agreed Monday night not to move ahead with stadium plans until teams that use the existing American Legion field find other diamonds for their games.

Walter Heidlage has seen many changes in the 50 years he has owned property at 3208 Timberlake. But, one change he doesn't want to see is a baseball stadium near his home.

"This is definitely not the place from what I understand they're thinking about," he said. "I'm in favor of just keeping everything the way it is right now."

The Mavericks' owners want to build the stadium complex on 16 acres of city land where the American Legion Post and baseball field are located. The development would include retail shops and restaurants. Critics said it also will include more traffic, bright lights and noise.

Local Little League officials said the proposal struck out with them.

"For a city of this size, the leagues are already short about 34 fields," said Paul Blythe, the president of the Diamond Council. "So we would really feel the loss of the American Legion field."

Opponents said the city should build more youth baseball fields or reconsider the Mavericks' original proposal to build a ballpark at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

KOMU could not reach the Mavericks' owners for comment.