Ballpark Village Approved

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state board has approved financial aid for a newly expanded project to build condominiums, shops, restaurants and office space near the St. Louis Cardinals ballpark. The Missouri Development Finance Board is backing a $387 million project that will include a little less than $30 million in state aid for infrastructure improvements. Part of the Ballpark Village is to be completed by the time the Cardinals host the Major League Baseball All-Star game in July 2009. But the rest probably won't be for several more years. A plan considered last month by the state board would have cost about $100 million less, but it had fewer buildings and no condos.