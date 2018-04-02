Ban on "Big Gulp" Sized Drinks: Agree or Disagree

Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering a ban on "Big Gulp" sized sugary drinks more than 16 ounces. The proposed ban would exclude diet soda. The ban would involve the city's restaurants, delis and movie theaters in the hopes of combating obesity. Earlier Thursday, we asked KOMU 8 viewers whether they thought this was a good first step toward combating obesity or too much government legislating your cup. Click on the video thumbnail at the left to view this discussion via Google Plus Hangout.

Picture Courtesy of: D Sharon Pruitt