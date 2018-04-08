Band Plans Trip to Ireland

COLUMBIA - Besides playing on KOMU 8 News Today Friday morning, Marching Mizzou is also trying to raise money to go to Ireland.

Marching Mizzou is invited to march in Dublin, Ireland for its 2012 St. Patrick's Day parade. The cost though for each band member is $2,400. The band is doing different fund raisers to help pull in some money, but they are still looking for donations. To make a donation, contact Dr. Brad Snow at snowdo@missouri.edu or you can call the band office at 573-882-3438.