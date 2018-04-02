Bank Entrepreneur Dies

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man who helped found a successful banking software company died Friday. Jack Henry was 71. He co-founded Jack Henry and Associates in 1976, which grew into a 2.2 billion dollar publicly traded company by the time he retired several years ago. The company was a success from the beginning, and by 1982 had moved onto a 40-acres campus in west Monett. The company went public in 1985. CEO Jack Prim says Henry helped shape the company culture. Prim said Henry had heart-related problems and had been in the hospital for about two weeks. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and two children. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.